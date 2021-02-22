Complaints Canadians can't get through on a government phone line to book a quarantine hotel room

Today marks the start of a mandatory three-day hotel quarantine for most travellers flying back to Canada, but many are complaining they can't get through on a government phone line to book a room.

Deb Robinson is in Florida visiting her sick 88-year-old mother, who has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and she's supposed to return to Toronto on Thursday.

She took to Twitter to voice her concerns about the phone line, but instead she was met with angry messages from users criticizing her for travelling in the first place.

Robinson says her heart goes out to everyone who was unable to say goodbye to their loved ones, but she asked for understanding for people who are travelling for personal reasons and who want to follow the government rules.