Compost event returns to support Niagara charities
A popular compost event is returning to support charities across Niagara.
From October 18th - 23rd Niagara residents can get up to three 20 litre bags of compost per vehicle per day in exchange for non-perishable food items or cash.
The donations will support Fort Erie COPE (Community Outreach Program - Erie), Grimsby Benevolent Fund, HOPE Centre, Goodwill Niagara (Women's Place), and Project SHARE.
Attendants will determine the number of compost bags each donation is worth.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place including physical distancing and masking.
Residents will need to load the compost into their own vehicle.
Compost will be available at:
Bridge Street Landfill
1300 Bridge St., Fort Erie
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Niagara Road 12 Landfill
Concession Rd. 7, West Lincoln
Monday: Closed, Tuesday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
(Grimsby, Pelham, Lincoln and West Lincoln residents only)
Humberstone Landfill
700 Humberstone Rd., Welland
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Recycling Centre
5030 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday: Closed
