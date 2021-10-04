Compost event returns to support Niagara charities

A popular compost event is returning to support charities across Niagara.

From October 18th - 23rd Niagara residents can get up to three 20 litre bags of compost per vehicle per day in exchange for non-perishable food items or cash.

The donations will support Fort Erie COPE (Community Outreach Program - Erie), Grimsby Benevolent Fund, HOPE Centre, Goodwill Niagara (Women's Place), and Project SHARE.

Attendants will determine the number of compost bags each donation is worth.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place including physical distancing and masking.

Residents will need to load the compost into their own vehicle.

Compost will be available at:

Bridge Street Landfill

1300 Bridge St., Fort Erie

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Niagara Road 12 Landfill

Concession Rd. 7, West Lincoln

Monday: Closed, Tuesday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

(Grimsby, Pelham, Lincoln and West Lincoln residents only)

Humberstone Landfill

700 Humberstone Rd., Welland

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Recycling Centre

5030 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday: Closed