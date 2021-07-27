Concerned citizen helps police save teenager from human trafficking

A concerned citizen helped OPP save a teenager from human trafficking.

Brant OPP received a call from the citizen after they noticed suspicious people near a business on Rest Acres Road in Paris.

When police arrived, the suspicious people had already left the area, but they were able to track them down with the help of the caller.

One of the people involved was a 17 year old victim of human trafficking.

Police have charged 23 year old Julian Giedroyc of Scarborough and 19 year old Sackie Gibson of Brampton with trafficking in persons under 18 years of age and failure to comply with a release order.

They are both being held in custody pending bail hearings.

As the Brant OPP continue to investigate, they remind everyone that human trafficking is not confined to 'big cities.'