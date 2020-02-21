Concerned citizens group calls on Niagara Falls to declare 'climate emergency'

A concerned citizen's group is calling on Niagara Falls to declare a climate change emergency.

For Our Kids Niagara has posted an open letter to their website calling on city council to concentrate on initiatives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Officials with the group say they want to see regular updates regarding programs to reduce emissions in the Honeymoon Capital.

St. Catharines city council officially declared a climate change emergency in April of last year while several other cities, including Hamilton and Kingston, have also taken similar steps.

The full letter can be read on the For Our Kids Niagara website.

