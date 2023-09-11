Concerns as Conservatives vote in favour of policy denying gender-affirming care

The first openly transgender person to run for the federal Conservatives warns that a policy adopted by the party could harm gender-diverse children if it ever becomes law.

Hannah Hodson says the language in the policy change voted on by delegates at a Conservative policy convention on Saturday is ``transphobic.''

The delegates voted in favour of a future Conservative government prohibiting ``medicinal or surgical interventions'' for gender-diverse and transgender children.

Hodson said a policy denying gender-affirming care will likely lead to more deaths from suicide among transgender youth.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has said he is not bound to include the policies adopted at party policy conventions into an eventual election platform.

Hodson ran for the party in the last federal election in British Columbia but has since cancelled her Conservative Party of Canada membership.

She expressed her feelings of betrayal on social media just after the party delegates voted in favour of the new policy.

Hodson addressed a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to Conservative party members who'd told her they'd support her and she wrote. ``I see you and I will not forget.''