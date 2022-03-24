Concerns mounting in Niagara as local hospitals see over 100% jump in COVID-19 patients

While many Niagara residents have settled into a new normal by gathering in large groups and ditching their masks, there are some major concerns in the health care community.

In just one week, Niagara Health is reporting a 109% increase in patients hospitalized and being treated primarily for COVID-19.



Niagara is also seeing a 120% increase in the number of outbreaks in the past week alone.

Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB he is very concerned.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing many signs that COVID-19 is on the rise and causing more harm right now. While the province may be removing mandates, the pandemic is not over, and there is more need than ever for us to voluntarily practice precautions in the absence of provincial rules."

He is encouraging residents to get their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, if they have not already done so.

"A third dose provides very good protection against infection and makes sure you won’t suffer long COVID symptoms or be severely ill."

Dr. Hirji is asking residents to keep wearing masks in indoor public spaces and when in crowded outdoor spaces.

"Masks will protect us, but more importantly, they will protect everyone in our community especially those more vulnerable. This is something we all can do to keep our community safe."

He is also reminding residents to stay home when they are sick and use rapid tests to check to see if you have the virus.

"Use rapid tests that are freely available from grocery stores and pharmacies if you have been around someone who became sick or got COVID-19. Rapid tests let you check over several days if you get COVID-19 or if anyone in your household got it."

Lastly, he says if it's possible you can void crowded places and spend more time doing outdoor activities than indoor activities.

The number of patients being treated in hospital in Niagara for COVID now sits at 23, a jump from 17 over the weekend.

Another two deaths took place in hospital Tuesday.

Because the number of patients has risen, Niagara Health is once again disclosing vaccination status.

Of the 23 patients being treated primarily for the virus, five are unvaccinated, one is partially, and 17 are fully vaccinated.

All are over the age of 41, and four of the unvaccinated patients are 65 years of age and over.

72 new cases of COVID were reported today, however the true number of cases is thought to be ten times higher given limits on PCR testing.



