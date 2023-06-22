Concerns over impact of hate on mental health of LGBTQ community

The Canadian Mental Health Association's policy director says the organization is worried about the normalization of anti-L-G-B-T-Q hate and the impact it's having on mental health.



Sarah Kennell says policymakers should focus on ensuring people affected by such discrimination have access to health resources they need.



The call comes after Statistics Canada data released in March revealed a 64 per cent increase in police-reported hate crimes based on sexual orientation, from 258 incidents in 2020 to 423 in 2021.



Olivier Ferlatte, a research scientist at the Community-Based Research Centre, says the numbers reflect what community members and advocates are seeing, but likely understate the scale of the problem.



He cites a lack of trust with police and says many people within the L-G-B-T-Q community don't report hate crimes.



The federal government is providing 1.5 million dollars for safety measures at Pride festivals across the country.



But Fae Johnstone, the president of the Society of Queer Momentum says more needs to be done, calling for the appointment of a special representative on addressing hate against the L-G-B-T-Q community and funding to combat disinformation.