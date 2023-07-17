Concerns over power plant expansion in Thorold

Some residents are speaking out about a planned expansion of a power plant in Thorold.

Mark Freeman says a lot of his concerns are climate related as we have dealt with a summer of climate related issues.

Click HERE to listen to Mark discuss the plans on The Drive with Karl.

Northland Power has a proposal going before city council on August 1st that would see the Allanburg Road plant increase its output to 200 megawatts.

The proposed expansion would cost between $250-$300 million and be completed by as early as 2026.

The natural gas power station opened in 2010.