Concerns that the Delta variant will fuel 4th wave in Canada

Federal officials are concerned about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada involving the Delta variant.

They say it's a danger if the country opens too fast before enough people have been vaccinated.

But chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says in the meantime, there is positive news about the number of people being treated in hospital.

She says severe and critical illness is abating.

Tam says officials expect that the Delta variant could fuel the spread of the virus among younger unvaccinated people.