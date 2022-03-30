Concert in St. Catharines receives exemption from noise bylaw

A homecoming concert in St. Catharines will be a little louder this coming Canada Day weekend.

St. Catharines city council approving an exemption to the noise bylaw when hometown bands City and Colour and Alexisonfire take the stage at Montebello Park.

The exemption allows the organizers to change where they measure the sound levels from.

Instead of taking a measurement 20 metres away from the stage they will be allowed to take their readings along the perimeter of the park.

The Born and Raised concert series is expected to bring about 10,000 people to Montebello Park each day between June 30 and July 3.