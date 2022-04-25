Concert with all Canadian-lineup celebrating Summer Games in Niagara this Wednesday

There are a few hundred tickets left for a concert that will celebrate the 100-day countdown to the Summer Games in Niagara.

The 'Rise With Glowing Hearts' concert will be held this Wednesday at the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines.

It features an all-Canadian line-up headlined by Tim Hicks, with special guests Loverboy and Poesy.

MOVE 105.7's Lori Love and Curtis Bray will emcee the evening.

Officials with the Meridian Centre say there are still a few hundred tickets remaining, as 3,000 have already been sold.

The concert starts Wednesday at 7 p.m.

