Concerts and movie night planned in St. Catharines

The City of St. Catharines is wrapping up the summer with some concerts and a movie.

The City has planned two concerts alongside the Niagara Artists Centre for September. 3 and 10. They also plan a movie night at Rennie Park for September 21.

The first concert takes place Friday, Sept. 3, from 5-8p.m., featuring Joe Lapinski, with special guest Dave Clark. They will be performing a three-hour set on the new NAC Papa Tee Showmobile at 201 St. Paul St. East.

On Friday, Sept. 10, from 5-8 p.m, the City will then present Box Hockey Night in STC, also in conjunction with the NAC, at 210 St. Paul St. East. The Postmen will be performing live music, and the City will also have its box hockey setups placed throughout the site for groups to go head-to-head against family and friends, on a drop-in basis only.

The City will also welcome back Moonlight Flicks, produced in partnership by PGG Media Group, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Rennie Park. Free for families, Moonlight Flicks is an outdoor movie showcase under the stars. The movie being screened will be Finding Nemo. Bring a blanket, lawn chair and some canned goods for Community Care and enjoy some quality time outside with friends and family. Movies start at dusk and are dependent on weather. Attendees are asked to ensure they follow any recommended public health guidelines, including physical distancing.

Occupancy for the events will be limited in accordance with provincial restrictions on gathering sizes. Attendees are also encouraged to respect physical distancing, wearing a mask when distancing is a challenge, ensure healthy hygiene practices, and follow all recommended public health measures.