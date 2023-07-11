Concerts returning to Montebello Park in St. Catharines

The City’s Summer Concert Series begins this week and features a variety of local talent.

The concerts will take place tomorrow night (July 13th), the 20th and 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Among the performers, The Postmen, The Handsome Devils withGravely James, and LMT Connection with Chops Horns

Blackowned 905 will be running a vendor market along with food trucks and craft beverages,

The event is free but concert-goers are asked to bring non-perishable food items and donations to the Niagara Regional Native Centre to support their Healthy Living Program.

