Condo board members among five victims in Vaughan shooting, police say

Police say three of the five people killed in a Sunday night shooting at a Toronto-area condo were members of the condo board.

York Regional Police say they are not yet able to release the identities of the victims, but say three men and two women died in the shooting.

Police have identified the suspected shooter as Francesco Villi and say he was shot dead by an officer at the building.

Court documents indicate a man by the same name had a long-standing dispute with his condo board.

Ontario's police watchdog has said the suspected shooter was a 73-year-old resident of the building and the victims were found in multiple units and on different floors.

The Special Investigations Unit has said the suspected shooter used a semi-automatic handgun.