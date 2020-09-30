Condo owners up in arms after board hires poo detective company

Some condo owners in Vaughn are fighting a move by their management board requiring them to submit their dogs DNA so it can be kept on file.

With pet ownership on the rise throughout the pandemic, CTV news is reporting the complex has become littered with dog droppings that owners aren't picking up.

To combat the problem, the condo board has hired a U.S. company called PooPrints, which analyzes droppings using the DNA, to determine whose pet they belong to.

Some owners admit there is an issue with people not cleaning up but believe there are better ways to deal with it.