Confined to a room, no showers or walks for a month now: St. Catharines woman worried about sister

A St. Catharines woman is speaking out about the 'deplorable' conditions her sister is dealing with at a care facility in the city.

Susan Park says her 57-year-old sister, Andrea Bartscher, who suffers from a mental illness is living at Extendicare in St. Catharines.

Park says staff at the home are overwhelmed and many are at home with COVID.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Extendicare on Pelham Rd. on December 12th, 2020 impacting the whole facility.

She says her sister and many other residents have been confined to their rooms for 4-5 weeks, without being able to shower or walk.

Andrea on recent video chat with sister

“I am extremely concerned for my sister Andrea Bartscher who has a mental illness and resides at Extendicare in St Catharines. For the past 4-5 weeks, she and other residents have been confined to their rooms. She is NOT allowed a shower or to take a walk. Every day I get emails that there are more positive cases and more deaths. This situation is intolerable.”

Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch says the situation is playing out in nursing homes across Niagara as cases in the community continue to rise.

He has written to Premier Doug Ford to take action.