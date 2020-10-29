Confirmed COVID-19 case at Lakeshore Catholic High School

A person at Lakeshore Catholic High School in Port Colborne has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Niagara Catholic District School Board says students and staff at the school may have been exposed to the person while they were infectious.

The school board is working with Niagara Public Health to complete contract tracing and all other COVID-19 protocols.

The sick person is currently in self-isolation.

Although local school boards do not reveal if the infected person was a student or staff member when confirming a new case, provincial data shows 7 Niagara students and two staff members have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile Hamilton Public Health declared an outbreak at St. Marguerite d'Youville Catholic Elementary School yesterday.

An outbreak is declared when two or more lab confirmed cases happen within a community within two weeks where at least one case could have reasonably been infected at the school.

School transportation and before- and after-school programs are also considered factors.

