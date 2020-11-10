Confirmed COVID-19 case at St. Catharines school
The DSBN sending out a notice that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at Westdale Public School in St. Catharines.
As per the protocols, students and staff who had close contact with the infected person are being contacted and told to stay home and self isolate.
Custodians will be completing a thorough cleaning of the school.
The school board says if community members have questions about COVID-19, they can call Niagara Region Public Health’s COVID-19 Info-Line for assistance from a Public Health Nurse, which is staffed Monday to Friday, 9:15 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. at 905-688-8248 or toll-free at 1-888-505-6074.
