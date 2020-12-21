Confirmed COVID-19 cases at three Niagara Catholic schools

Niagara Catholic has been advised that individuals within the Board have tested positive for COVID-19.

They include one person at St. Charles Catholic Elementary School, two people at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School and three people at Saint Michael Catholic High School.

Public Health has determined that the two cases at St. Vincent de Paul have no risk of transmission and no contact tracing is required.

Two of the cases at Saint Michael Catholic High School are also considered to have no risk of transmission.

Niagara Catholic says it is sharing this information as a matter of transparency to the communities it serves.

Anyone known to have had contact with the individuals from St. Charles Catholic Elementary School and Saint Michael Catholic High School are being contacted and advised to self-isolate.

Niagara Catholic staff says it's working with Niagara Region Public Health and will comply with all requirements.