Confirmed COVID cases on 26 flights into Canada

CTV News has learned that at least 26 flights have touched down at Canadian airports with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board over the past two weeks.

New government figures say the cases came from 10 domestic flights and 16 international flights.

BC, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan all post information on flights with the virus on board.

And officials in those provinces have told people on 11 flights that fellow passengers have tested positive.

Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces don’t give specific information about flights affected by COVID-19.