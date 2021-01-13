Confused over what you can and can't do during stay-at-home order? This may help
The Ontario government is out with a detailed list of what we can and can't do once the stay-at-home order comes into effect at midnight.
The document answers various answers to people's questions regarding the measure, including which stores can continue to operate.
Click here to see the document.
Premier Doug Ford is denying the order is confusing.
Critics say the definition of what constitutes an essential trip is unclear and the grounds for enforcement have not yet been spelled out.
Ford says Ontarians are being asked to use their best judgment to determine if they need to leave their home amid soaring new cases of COVID-19.
The province also says it will be issuing guidelines tonight to spell out the parameters of the order for law enforcement agencies
-
Mental Health Index ReportMatt Holmes Speaks with Paula Allen - Global Leader and VP Research and Total Well Being Morneau-Sheppel regarding mental health index report
-
Rise in Illegal Dumping in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Catherine Habermebl - Director of Waste Management Services with the Niagara Region regarding the rise in illegal dumping in Niagara
-
Ontario Government's Stay at Home Order/Another State of Emergency/Fighting Rising COVID-19 NumbersMatt Holmes Speaks with Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines regarding Ontario government's stay at home order and latest provincial state of emergency to battle rising COVID-19 cases