Confused over what you can and can't do during stay-at-home order? This may help

The Ontario government is out with a detailed list of what we can and can't do once the stay-at-home order comes into effect at midnight.

The document answers various answers to people's questions regarding the measure, including which stores can continue to operate.

Click here to see the document.

Premier Doug Ford is denying the order is confusing.

Critics say the definition of what constitutes an essential trip is unclear and the grounds for enforcement have not yet been spelled out.

Ford says Ontarians are being asked to use their best judgment to determine if they need to leave their home amid soaring new cases of COVID-19.

The province also says it will be issuing guidelines tonight to spell out the parameters of the order for law enforcement agencies