Confusion marking start of school year

Still no word from the DSBN on how many parents are opting to send their kids back to school next month.

Parents had until this past Monday to let the board know.

Niagara Catholic parents have until tomorrow to make a decision.

Meantime, there is still a lot of confusion surrounding the start of the school year.

On Tuesday, school boards were informed they can stagger the restart of classes in elementary grades over a two week period which means schools can reopen as late as September 22nd.

No word if Niagara's boards plan to delay the start for elementary kids.

Hamilton's public and Catholic boards say they are considering the move.