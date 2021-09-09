Congress of Aboriginal Peoples accuses Canadian government of discrimination

The Canadian government is getting slapped with a legal complaint by the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, alleging discrimination against off-reserve and non-status Indigenous People.



The CAP's filing with the United Nations Human Rights Committee says Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has adopted a "distinctions-based approach'' to developing Indigenous policy.



The complaint says the government has chosen to engage with only three recognized groups -- the Assembly of First Nations, the Metis National Council and the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, none of which represents off-reserve or non-status Indigenous People.



More than 70 per cent of Canada's Indigenous People live off-reserve.