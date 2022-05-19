Conservative finance critic steps aside after clash with leadership candidate

The federal Conservatives have lost Ed Fast as the finance critic.



He's left after clashing with federal leadership candidate and M-P Pierre Poilievre.



Fast also publicly stated his support for one of the other Conservative Party of Canada's leadership candidates and would like to be able to offer more dedicated support to that team.



He is now co-chairing the leadership campaign of former Quebec premier Jean Charest.



On Wednesday the pair panned Charest's leadership rival Pierre Poilievre for saying he would fire the Bank of Canada governor.



Fast says he believes Poilievre's pitch to fire Tiff Macklem over the country's inflation rate, which is the highest it's been in 30 years, hurts the party's credibility on economic issues.



Poilievre was the party's finance critic before he decided to seek the leadership.