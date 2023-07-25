Conservative leader blames a Liberal law for Bernardo transfer

The federal Conservatives say a Liberal law is to blame for the transfer of notorious serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.



Leader Pierre Poilievre points out that the head of the federal correctional service said his move was guided by the principle inmates should be kept in the ``least restrictive environment.''



But Mary Campbell, a former official in the Public Safety Department, says that principle is fundamental to the justice system, even if its wording has changed over the years.



The former Conservative government of Stephen Harper did just that when it passed an omnibus crime bill that sought to place greater accountability on prisoners to gain privileges.



The Liberal government restored that ``least restrictive'' language to the law governing corrections back in 20-19 when it sought to change rules around solitary confinement.



Campbell says what the principle means is that inmates are not allowed to be subjected to ``punitive or controlling measures'' beyond what is necessary for public safety.



In Bernardo's case, the federal correctional service says he was transferred after demonstrating he could successfully integrate with other offenders.