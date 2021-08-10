Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says summer election would be 'ridiculous'

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole thinks it would be 'ridiculous' if Canadians were sent to the polls in a federal election soon.

O'Toole joining CKTB's Tom McConnell this afternoon discussing the possible election, national debt, and his stance that Canada should boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

When it comes to the possible election, he says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds the cards.

He says he would rather wait until the health risk of going to the polls during a pandemic is over.

"We need to tackle, and beat back this fourth wave first, and help highly affected sectors still struggling from the first wave, like tourism."

There has been speculation that Canada is in for a summer federal election with the call possibly coming this week.