Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is spending the day in Niagara.

The leader of the opposition will visit Niagara Falls this morning and make stops in Port Colborne and Port Robinson before wrapping up the day with a rally in St. Catharines.

The Rally is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Ontario Street.

Poliievre is scheduled to be a guest on The Drive on CKTB this afternoon.

He will speak to Walter just after 2 p.m.