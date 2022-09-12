iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will address caucus for the first time today

pierre wins cp

Just 36 hours into his new gig, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will address the party's national caucus for the first time.

He meets today with Tory MPs and senators in Ottawa on the heels of his blowout victory.

Poilievre needs to decide which of his MPs will serve in his shadow cabinet as government critics.

He will also have to reach out to those who didn't back him in the leadership race.

12

Latest Audio