Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will address caucus for the first time today
Just 36 hours into his new gig, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will address the party's national caucus for the first time.
He meets today with Tory MPs and senators in Ottawa on the heels of his blowout victory.
Poilievre needs to decide which of his MPs will serve in his shadow cabinet as government critics.
He will also have to reach out to those who didn't back him in the leadership race.
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS
Janice Arnoldi - Host of Life Unscripted/Janice and Robin Digital Communications
Brandon Currie - Chartered Life Underwriter, Certified Financial Planner at C.R. Smith Financial
Debbie Zimmerman Grape Growers luncheon to kick of Grape and Wine
View From The Drive Thru Sept 13
