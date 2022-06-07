Conservative leadership candidates say they've sold hundreds of thousands of memberships

Federal Conservative leadership candidates say they've sold memberships to hundreds of thousands of Canadians ahead of the September vote.



Pierre Poilievre's campaign claims to have signed up more than 311 thousand people before Friday's deadline, which on its own is more than the total number of members who voted in the last two leadership races.



Patrick Brown's team says it sold more than 150 thousand memberships, while Jean Charest's campaign says it added ``tens of thousands'' of members.



The Canadian Press has not been able to verify the numbers released by the campaigns, and party president Rob Batherson said in a statement that Conservative officials will not be commenting on specific numbers from any candidate.



He says the Tories will set a record for the largest number of paid members of any political party in Canadian history.



The final tally will be announced by July 29th, once a preliminary list has been provided to the campaigns for review and potential challenges.