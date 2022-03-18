Conservative leadership hopeful discusses Canadian gun laws

The Conservative leadership race has revived the question of what firearms owners want from Ottawa, as they make up a sizable part of its grassroots, heavily concentrated in Western Canada.



Leadership candidate Jean Charest says when it comes to gun control he believes the focus should be on stopping the flow of handguns coming into Canada from across the border.



In a wide-ranging interview, he says he wouldn't touch Canada's existing gun laws -- including when it comes to a ban on ``assault-style'' firearms.



Charest's position appears to run contrary to the party's, whose critics on the issue recently called for the ban to be scrapped and whatever money dedicated to it to be redirected to police and border services.



A similar opinion was expressed late yesterday by fellow candidate Patrick Brown, saying money spent regulating firearms would be better spent on police resources.