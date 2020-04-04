Conservative leadership hopefuls actively campaigning

Several Conservative leadership candidates appear to still be actively campaigning, despite a call from party officials to stop calling members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recording of a campaign conference call by Peter MacKay's Nova Scotia team last week includes a discussion of his team's need to raise 40-thousand-dollars in the next month in that province.

The call came three days after the party's leadership organizing committee delayed the contest, which had been scheduled to end on June 27th.

Erin O'Toole's campaign team has also been actively contacting members and soliciting donations in recent days.

Leslyn Lewis' campaign also continues, announcing her first endorsement from an elected M-P -- New Brunswick Tory Richard Bragdon -- on Friday.

There are no reports on whether Derek Sloan has continued his campaign efforts.