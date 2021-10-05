Conservative MPs to consider triggering leadership review

A smaller Conservative caucus will gather in Ottawa today, with leader Erin O'Toole facing his MPs for the first time since his party's disappointing showing in last month's election.



A member of the party's national council from Ontario launched an online petition to collect signatures from Conservatives who want to vote on O'Toole's leadership earlier than the currently scheduled review in 2023.



The 119 MPs will be deciding whether they want the power to trigger a leadership review, which requires a written notice backed by at least 20 per cent of caucus.