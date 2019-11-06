Conservative MPs turn down power to force vote on Scheer's future
Conservative MPs have voted against giving themselves the power to kick Andrew Scheer out as leader of the party, The Canadian Press has learned.
That means the question of Scheer's leadership will now be in the hands of the party's grassroots members, who will gather in April for their bi-annual convention.
The party's 121 members of Parliament met today in Ottawa for their first formal caucus meeting after last month's election.
Among their first orders of business was to decide whether to adopt a rule that would allow 20 per cent of their group to trigger a leadership review.
Many MPs said they wanted the question of Scheer's future to be decided by the entire party.
But others had suggested that while they supported Scheer, they'd vote in favour of the rules on the principle that MPs ought to have the power to oust a leader.
