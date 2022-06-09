Conservative party leadership chairman doesn't see race being delayed

Conservative party leadership chairman Ian Brodie doesn't see any scenario in which the race could be delayed, even as party faithful fret over the long wait to certify memberships.



Brodie says candidates signed up many new members before last Friday's deadline and party staff are working to get voter lists to the campaigns.



Officially the party has been silent on the number of memberships candidates have wrangled for this leadership race, but insiders suggest it could be as many as 600-thousand.



Former M-P Lisa Raitt says the party is behind confirming all those memberships, and she worries about its ability to get ballots to the voters in time.



Brodie says he expects the party will meet all the deadlines set out in the leadership election rules.



The rules state the party must send voter lists to returning officers by July 8th, but doesn't have to provide the final list to candidates until July 29th.



The new leader is to be announced on September 10th.