Conservative Party leadership race suspended

The Conservative Party leadership race is being suspended.

The election date was originally scheduled for June 27th, but given the current situation caused by COVID-19 officials have decided not to move forward at this time.

Officials say it is not possible to meet the deadlines necessary to process memberships and donations or print, process, and count ballots given that their headquarters has been closed.

A new date has not yet been chosen.

As it currently stands, Conservatives will have four choices: Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis, former cabinet minister Peter MacKay, MP Erin O’Toole, and MP Derek Sloan.