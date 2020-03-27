Conservative Party leadership race suspended
The Conservative Party leadership race is being suspended.
The election date was originally scheduled for June 27th, but given the current situation caused by COVID-19 officials have decided not to move forward at this time.
Officials say it is not possible to meet the deadlines necessary to process memberships and donations or print, process, and count ballots given that their headquarters has been closed.
A new date has not yet been chosen.
As it currently stands, Conservatives will have four choices: Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis, former cabinet minister Peter MacKay, MP Erin O’Toole, and MP Derek Sloan.
Anthony D’Aprile - Bench Brewing
Matt talks to Anthony about changes Bench Brewing is making during the Covid 19 outbreak.
Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines
Matt gets an update from Mayor Sendzik after yesterday's special council meeting.
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update after the OHL announced it is cancelling the 2020 Playoffs earlier this week.