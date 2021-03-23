Conservatives, including NF MP, want Trudeau Liberals to have plan to reopen border
The federal Conservatives, including the MP in Niagara Falls, are calling on the Trudeau government to produce a plan to lift COVID-19 health restrictions within 20 days.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says rapid testing should be key to that plan, to lift lockdowns and to re-open the Canada-U-S border.
Niagara Falls Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli, who also serves as Special Advisor to the Conservative Leader on Tourism Recovery, says the pandemic has had a devastating impact on the travel and tourism industry and it's time for a plan.
“From the very beginning, Canada’s Conservatives have been calling on the Trudeau government to provide plans for sector-specific support for those hardest hit; for the widespread implementation and use of rapid testing devices; for timely vaccination procurement and delivery to our provinces and territories; and for economic recovery measures to help kickstart our economy on the other side of this pandemic.
We are now over a year into this pandemic, and the Trudeau government has failed to present Canadians with their plans for these important matters. Restrictions and lockdowns were put in place to buy the government time to get permanent solutions like vaccines, rapid testing, variant testing capacity, and the use of shared COVID-19 data.
However, the Liberal government has failed to bring these tools to widespread use in Canada. This severely impacts our travel and tourism economy and threatens its potential for a strong rebound.
The President of the United States and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom have both released public plans for economic reopening, yet the Trudeau government has not yet given Canadians clarity on when regular economic activity and social life will be able to resume as normal.
Canadians have sacrificed and suffered tremendously throughout this pandemic. It’s time for the Trudeau government to tell Canadians how they are going to get life back to normal.”
