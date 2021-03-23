Conservatives, including NF MP, want Trudeau Liberals to have plan to reopen border

The federal Conservatives, including the MP in Niagara Falls, are calling on the Trudeau government to produce a plan to lift COVID-19 health restrictions within 20 days.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says rapid testing should be key to that plan, to lift lockdowns and to re-open the Canada-U-S border.

Niagara Falls Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli, who also serves as Special Advisor to the Conservative Leader on Tourism Recovery, says the pandemic has had a devastating impact on the travel and tourism industry and it's time for a plan.