Conservatives may introduce a non-confidence motion

The Opposition Conservatives are considering a confidence motion against the Trudeau government if the blockades manned by pipeline protesters are not lifted.

Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen says it's a normal practice when a minority government is in power.

But the Conservatives alone cannot bring down the government and it's unlikely they could get enough support from other parties.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under continuing pressure to take action to end the blockades, which have frozen rail service country-wide.