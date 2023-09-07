Conservatives open national policy convention in Quebec City

A summer of strong polling has Conservatives in high spirits as they arrive in Quebec City today for the party's first national policy convention in five years.



Two leadership races and the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented Conservatives from holding an in-person convention since 2018.



Several recent national opinion polls have the Conservatives leading the governing Liberals by a wide margin.



Leader Pierre Poilievre will deliver a speech to his caucus later today and address the whole convention tomorrow, almost exactly one year since he won a crushing first-ballot victory in the leadership race.



Gary Keller, who served as chief of staff to former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose after the party lost government in 2015, thinks Conservatives will want to see a hear a message of hope from Poilievre.



Over the next several days party members will debate what policy changes to make to the party's policy handbook including some on crime and housing affordability as well as thornier topics such as climate change and whether to bar people under the age of 18 from getting gender-affirming surgery.

