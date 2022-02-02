Conservatives remove Erin O'Toole as leader

Erin O'Toole has lost a vote to remain leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.



The party's members of Parliament met virtually today to cast secret ballots after about one-third of them signed a notice that triggered a leadership review.



Ontario MP and national caucus chair Scott Reid said in a statement that 73 Conservative MPs voted to replace him while 45 endorsed him.



There are 119 Conservative MPs, including O'Toole. As caucus chair, Reid said he did not vote.



Conservative MPs must now choose who will serve as the party's interim leader.