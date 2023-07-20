Conservatives take aim at Liberals as Paul Bernardo stays in medium-security jail

The Conservative Party of Canada is coming down hard on the Liberal's saying their law has let serial killer and rapist, Paul Bernardo, stay in a medium-security jail.

Leader Pierre Poilievre, fresh off a visit to Niagara this week, says the decision not to reverse the transfer to a lower-security prison is a direct result of quote 'disastrous Liberal policies'.

Poilievre says it should have never happened, and Bernardo should stay in maximum security for the rest of his life.

“This awful situation is only made possible by changes in Liberal Bill C-83, which required prison selection to provide inmates with the “least restrictive” environment possible. The Commissioner herself confirmed that the transfer complied with the policy that this government has set. To prevent transfers like this from going ahead, or allowing this situation to ever happen again, Conservatives introduced MP Tony Baldinelli’s Private Members Bill C-342. Instead of standing with victims and doing the right thing to fix their mistake, the Liberals voted against bringing this bill into law multiple times."

The Conservatives go onto say that Minister Mendicino lied to Canadians when he said he couldn’t do anything about the transfer, and he must resign over the incompetence in the case.

“We call on the Minister to issue a directive today and reverse the transfer of Paul Bernardo. Conservatives will continue to stand for the rights of victims. A common sense Conservative government will bring home safer streets and victims’ rights by reversing the Liberals’ flawed legislation and ensuring that vile mass murderers like Paul Bernardo remain where they belong – in maximum security prison.”

