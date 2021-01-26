Conservatives urge push back on Biden's 'Buy American' plan

The Opposition Conservatives say expressions of disappointment in reaction to US President Joe Biden's Buy American plan don't go far enough.



International Trade Critic Tracy Gray is urging the Trudeau government to push back on Biden's plan to prioritize American suppliers for government contracts.



She says the Buy American plan puts the two countries' mutual economic recovery at risk.



A Canada-US trade lawyer says Canadian suppliers and contractors will need to remain on guard and be aggressive on this file.