Conservatives will push for special committee to focus on relationship with U.S.
Canada's relationship with the U.S. could soon have its own parliamentary committee.
The federal Conservatives will be pushing today for the creation of a new special House of Commons committee in order to keep tabs on a number of ever-evolving topics.
They'll advance the idea during a debate in the House of Commons today devoted to Opposition business.
Opposition day motions are not binding on the government though they can be used to create political pressure for action