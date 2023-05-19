Constable with Niagara Police for 12 years accused of trying to collect prescription drugs on-duty
An officer with the Niagara Regional Police Service has been arrested.
In December, police were called to investigate allegations that a suspicious person was trying to collect unused prescription drugs at a retirement community in Lincoln.
Reports suggested a woman knocked on a door and told the homeowner she was with Niagara Regional Police collecting unwanted drugs and prescriptions, however the residents believed she was pretending to be a police officer.
The NRP investigated and handed the case over to the OPP to avoid a potential or perceived conflict of interest.
Earlier today, Constable Wendy Cools-Lartigue was arrested and charged with Breach of Trust, and Attempt to Defraud the Public.
She has been released from custody with a court date set for June 19th.
According to police Cools-Lartigue has been a police officer with the NRPS for 12 years and was on-duty at the time of the alleged offences.
She has been suspended with pay.
