Constable with Niagara Police suspended with pay after being charged with assault

A Constable with Niagara Regional Police has been arrested and charged with assault.

Police say they became aware of allegations against the officer on May 20th after a 911 call was made about an incident at a business in Welland.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an off-duty Constable had been involved in an altercation.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

No other injuries were reported.

Constable Grant Yantha, who has been with Niagara Police for one year, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault today.

Yantha was released from custody with a court date set for August 25th.

He has been suspended with pay.

Ontario is the only province in which chiefs can't revoke the pay of suspended officers.

Suspended officers have to be paid even when convicted of an offence, unless they are sentenced to prison.