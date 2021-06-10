Construction begins on new fire station in Ridgeway

Construction has begun on the new fire station in Ridgeway.

Fort Erie Town Council approved plans to rebuild Fire Station 4 last year, combining stations 4 and 6.

Money from the sale of the former buildings and property is helping to offset the costs of the new construction on Ridge Road North between Frances Street and Rebstock Road.

Town officials saying combining the two stations will reduce the cost of necessary improvements by $275,000 and save taxpayers $900,000 over the next decade by reducing the fleet size.

The total cost of the new station is expected to come in at $6.55 million and construction is expected to wrap up in February of next year.

The amalgamation and new building were recommended as part of the POMAX Consulting Inc. Fort Erie Fire and Emergency Services organization review in 2017.

The review suggested doing so would improve service in Ridgeway and Crystal Beach.