Construction begins to install 20 electric vehicle chargers at Brock University

Construction is now underway to install 20 electric vehicle chargers at Brock University.

The school announced plans for the chargers earlier this year thanks to funding from Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program and a contribution from the university itself.

When construction is complete, 17 Level 2 and 3 Level 3 DC Fast ChargePoint stations will be available in parking lots across the main campus.

The Level 3 chargers can get a nearly empty battery to 80 percent in 20 minutes.

Blackstone Energy Services will provide the chargers that should be fully operational by this fall.

Details about the locations will be announced in the coming months and drivers will be able to use an app to see availability once they are up and running.