Construction is starting on Port Colborne's Elm Street Naturalization Site and the Dog Parks

The Niagara Region says construction work is taking place at a nature park and leash-free dog park in Port Colborne.

Officials say work will be taking place at the the Elm Street Naturalization Site and the Leash-Free Dog Parks.

The site could be closed for a one to two week period, weather dependant.

Visitors to the park may find there is limited or no access to parking, noise, and large equipment and trucks in the area during the work.