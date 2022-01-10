Construction of arches in Pelham is moving forward

The replacement of the Pelham arches is still moving ahead.

The iconic structures were damaged back in 2019 and before the pandemic a replacement plan was approved by town council.

Unfortunately the pandemic put a pause on the construction plans and also increased costs.

The Rotary Club of Fonthill says the increased cost of steel and wood and contributed to a cost increase of close to $60,000.

Despite the setback the town has approved the construction and the Rotary Club of Fonthill feel there will be no issues raising the remaining funds needed.

They expect to have the new arches up in time for the Canada Summer Games this summer.