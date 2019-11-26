Construction on RR 20 at Holland Road is over, so what happens with the Thorold Tunnel?

We are still waiting for word on the outcome of a meeting yesterday between local politicians and officials from the Ministry of Transport to discuss alternatives to the proposed closure of two way traffic in the Thorold Tunnel for the winter months.

The Mayors of Thorold and St. Catharines along with Regional Chair Jim Bradley up in arms after CKTB reported the Ministry was planning to end two way traffic in the north tube for the winter because of safety concerns.

That would mean motorists heading to Niagara Falls would have to use alternate routes.

The switch to one way traffic in the tunnel was expected to come as soon as the region finished construction on Regional Road 20.

That construction on a small bridge on the roadway between Holland Road and Princess Street ended on Friday.