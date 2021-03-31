Contest to win storefront in Niagara Falls now open to local businesses
A new contest is running in Niagara Falls for businesses looking for a storefront.
The Niagara Falls Downtown Business Improvement Area (NFBIA) and Small Business Enterprise Centre is launching a contest called “Win this Space,” where Niagara business owners can enter to win up to $15,000 towards renting a space in a downtown Niagara Falls building.
The program incorporates a business pitch competition alongside mentoring, business training and networking opportunities.
Businesses must not be a restaurant, currently operating in Downtown, and owners must be over the age of 18 and be ready to open a full-time business.
“Win this Space is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to equip themselves with new knowledge and skills,” says Dean Spironello, Business Information Officer of Niagara Falls Small Businesses Enterprise Centre. “We hope the contest will showcase downtown as a place to bring ideas to life and that it will give the winner a bit more runway to build a successful business.”
Registration is open until April 23rd at 5 p.m. - go to www.downtownniagarafalls.com.
-
ROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Chris RichardROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Chris Richard
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 31The Even Given stuck in the Suez Canal cost about $9 billion per day, $54 bil total. It is expected that the average Canadian will spend $41.70 on Easter products this weekend Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Niagara Parks to open new attraction - Niagara Parks Power StationTim talks to David Adames, CEO of Niagara Parks. The Niagara Parks Power Station will officially open its doors on July 1st this year! Visitors will explore interactive exhibits by day and watch the dormant station come back to life through an immersive sight and sound show!