Contest to win storefront in Niagara Falls now open to local businesses

A new contest is running in Niagara Falls for businesses looking for a storefront.

The Niagara Falls Downtown Business Improvement Area (NFBIA) and Small Business Enterprise Centre is launching a contest called “Win this Space,” where Niagara business owners can enter to win up to $15,000 towards renting a space in a downtown Niagara Falls building.

The program incorporates a business pitch competition alongside mentoring, business training and networking opportunities.

Businesses must not be a restaurant, currently operating in Downtown, and owners must be over the age of 18 and be ready to open a full-time business.

“Win this Space is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to equip themselves with new knowledge and skills,” says Dean Spironello, Business Information Officer of Niagara Falls Small Businesses Enterprise Centre. “We hope the contest will showcase downtown as a place to bring ideas to life and that it will give the winner a bit more runway to build a successful business.”

Registration is open until April 23rd at 5 p.m. - go to www.downtownniagarafalls.com.